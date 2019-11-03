Number of knowledge-based participants in IEE 2019 rises fourfold

TEHRAN – Iranian Deputy Energy Minister Homayoon Haeri said the presence of knowledge-based companies in the 19th Iran International Electricity Exhibition (IEE 2019) has increased fourfold compared to last year’s event.

Speaking in the closing ceremony of the exhibition, Haeri emphasized the important role of knowledge-based companies in the country’s exports of engineering services, saying “We need to have a clear strategy and planning in exporting power industry’s technical services.”

Mentioning the significant participation of various companies in this year’s exhibition, the official noted, “The condition is currently ripe for focusing on the exports of technical and engineering services of the electricity industry.”

According to Haeri, four major issues should be considered in strategic planning for exports of technical services in this area to obtain a better outcome.

“The first is the convergence among the companies and firms from management and technical perspectives…. The second is technology innovation and this is the key to export success worldwide…. The third issue is knowing the target markets that is the target countries should be studied because each country has its own conditions and finally the fourth is formulation of a roadmaps in this regard,” he explained.

The 19th Iran International Electricity Exhibition kicked off on August 31 at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

According to the organizers, in this year’s exhibition over 40 knowledge-based companies presented their achievements and services in the electricity industry.

EF/MA