‘Iranian households welcoming rooftop PV systems’

TEHRAN - Head of Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (known as SATBA) says Iranian households have embraced the renewable energy sources with open arms, IRNA reported.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 19th Iran International Electricity Exhibition (IEE 2019), Seyed Mohammad Sadeqzadeh mentioned the increasing number of rooftop photovoltaic stations across the country, saying that SATBA is purchasing the additional electricity produced in such power plants.

According to Sadeqzadeh, all provinces in the country have the potential for installing rooftop solar power stations and even in the Caspian Sea coast regions, there is more sunlight than in many European countries.

The deputy energy minister noted that such systems can be considered as the best type of electricity generation system since there are no electricity losses due to the on-site consumption.

The capacity for generating electricity from renewable resources has reached 841 megawatts (MW) in Iran.

Currently, renewables account for nearly six percent of the total power generation in the country.

Overall, in the next five years, Iran is aiming for a 5,000 MW increase in renewable capacity to meet growing domestic demand and expand its presence in the regional electricity market.

Back in February, Sadeqzadeh announced that Iran plans to add electricity generated from renewable sources to the export backset and in this regard, private entities active in this field can sell their produced electricity to the energy ministry on a guaranteed price.

EF/MA