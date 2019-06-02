‘Over 3,200 rooftop PV stations operational across Iran’

TEHRAN – Currently over 3,200 rooftop photovoltaic power stations (known as PV systems) are operational across Iran, the portal of Iranian Energy Ministry (known as PAVEN) reported on Sunday quoting an energy official.

According to the Director General of Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (known as SATBA) regulatory office, Mojtaba Loni, more than 90 percent of these renewable power stations have been installed in underprivileged areas.

“In addition to providing sustainable income for rural households and reducing urban immigration by creating an alternative business in drought-affected regions, installing such solar power stations, has led to a boost in livelihoods of border residents and less developed areas,” Loni said.

In late September 2018, Seyyed Mohammad Sadeqzadeh, head of SATBA, announced that over 2000 new rooftop photovoltaic power stations are going to be installed across the country by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 2020).

The official noted, at the time, that 2000 PV systems were operational across the country. This shows that the number of rooftop PV systems have increased by 1200 since September 2018.

Renewables, including hydropower, account for just six percent of energy generation, versus natural gas’ 90 percent share.

According to PAVEN, the capacity of Iran’s renewable power plants currently stands at 724 megawatts (MW) and 416 MW capacity of new power plants are also under construction.

Of the country’s total renewable capacity, 44 percent is the share of solar power plants while the share of wind farms stands at 40 percent and small-scalded hydropower plants generate 13 percent of the total renewable capacity.

Overall, in the next five years, Iran is aiming for a 5,000 MW increase in renewable capacity to meet growing domestic demand and expand its presence in the regional electricity market.

EF/MA