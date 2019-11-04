Iran eye third Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup title

TEHRAN – Iran look to defend title at the 2019 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup in Dubai, the UAE.

Team Melli have been drawn in a tough group at the 9th edition of the competition.

The prestigious competition will be held at the Kite Beach in Dubai, the UAE from Nov. 5 to 9.

Defending champions Iran are pitted against three-time winners Russia, Mexico and Egypt for the two semi-final spots from Group B.

Hosts the UAE will meet European powerhouses Italy and Spain and Asian champions Japan in Group A.

“We have recently won a bronze medal at the ANOC World Beach Games in Doha and are ready to continue our success at the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup. We know that we will have a difficult task in the competition because all participating teams play in the high level,” Iran coach Abbas Hashempour said.

“Russia are one the best teams in the world and Mexico and Egypt are also strong and want to qualify for the semis. Our goal is to reach the final and I believe in my players. We want to achieve what we’re aiming for,” he added.

The Intercontinental Cup is second only to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup as the largest and most prestigious event on the international beach soccer circuit, featuring an exclusive assembly of the world’s very best national teams from each continent.

Since the World Cup is a biannual competition, this event is now the most important annual international beach soccer tournament.