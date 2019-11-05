Iran start Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup on high

TEHRAN – Iran started Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai on a high note Tuesday night, beating Mexico 7-4 in Group B.

Mohammad Ahmadzadeh (two goals), Amirhossein Akbari (two goals), Mohammad Mokhtari (two goals) and Mohammad Masoumizadeh were on target for Iran, while Jose David Vizcarra Morales (two goals), José Ramón Maldonado Alonso and Diego Villaseñor Franco scored for the Mexicans.

Iran will meet Egypt on Wednesday and Russia play Mexico.

The UAE lost to Spain 2-1 in a penalty shootout after finishing on 2-2 at the end of regulation time. Asian champions Japan also beat Italy 6-4.

The Intercontinental Cup is second only to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup as the largest and most prestigious event on the international beach soccer circuit, featuring an exclusive assembly of the world’s very best national teams from each continent.

Since the World Cup is a biannual competition, this event is now the most important annual international beach soccer tournament.