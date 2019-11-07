Iran’s Akbari misses rest of Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup

TEHRAN – Amirhossein Akbari has been ruled out for the rest of 2019 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup.

The Iranian key player suffered a dislocation to the joint when he landed awkwardly on his left arm in the match against Russia.

Iran defeated Russia 5-4 in penalty shootout in Dubai after two teams drew 3-3 in regular time.

Akbari scored Iran’s first goal in second period.

Akbari had scored two goals against Mexico as well as three goals against Egypt.