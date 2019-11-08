Iran into Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup final

TEHRAN – Iran are ready to defend their title at the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup after booking a place in the final match.

On Friday, Team Melli defeated the UAE 4-3 in penalties after two teams drew 1-1 in regular time.

Hamid Behzadpour scored Iran’s goal and Walid Mohammad Mohammadi equalized the match.

Spain also defeated Russia 4-2 to book a place in the final.

Two-time champion Iran will meet Spain on Saturday in the final match, while the UAE take on Russia in the bronze medal match.

The Intercontinental Cup is second only to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup as the largest and most prestigious event on the international beach soccer circuit, featuring an exclusive assembly of the world’s very best national teams from each continent.

Since the World Cup is a biannual competition, this event is now the most important annual international beach soccer tournament.