Al-Daradjis’ “Path of Maryam”, “The Journey” on screen at Iranian theaters 

TEHRAN – “Path of Maryam” by Iraqi filmmaker Atia Al-Daradji and her brother Mohamed’s “The Journey” are on screen at the Art and Experience Cinema halls across Iran.

In “Path of Maryam”, the troubled widower Essa makes a pilgrimage from Basra to the holy city of Karbala in a bid to find a miracle that will cure his daughter Maryam of her terminal cancer.

The story of “The Journey” is set on the first day of Eid al- Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) in 2006, when Sara, an unassuming young woman, enters Baghdad’s central train station with sinister intentions. On the edge of committing a destructive and heinous act, Sara finds her plans are drastically altered.

Photo: This combination photo shows posters for “The Journey” by Mohamed Al-Daradji and “Path of Maryam” by Atia Al-Daradji.

