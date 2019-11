TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 4,300 points to 304,676 on Monday, IRIB reported.

As reported, 2.999 billion securities worth 13.219 trillion rials (about $314.7 million) were traded during 363,074 deals on Monday.

Most of the deals were related to the banks, refineries and petrochemical units.

