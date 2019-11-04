Deputy speaker: Iranians won’t give up resistance against U.S. bullying 

TEHRAN – The parliament deputy speaker said on Monday that the Iranian people are steadfast in their resistance against the U.S. bullying.

Masoud Pezeshkian, who presided over the Monday session of the parliament, said, “Washington intends to boast its bullying in countering Iranian and world nations, but, it is a futile dream, because our nation will never compromise on its resistance (against such acts).”

“Tyranny, force and oppression are not able to bring the Iranian nation to their knees. The U.S. has revealed its real face via violating unilaterally the entire international undertakings,” stated Pezeshkian, a reform-minded MP who represents Tabriz in the parliament.

He went on to say, “The U.S. wants to resume negotiations with Iran, ignoring that Iran once engaged in talks with Washington but it was the U.S. that did not comply with its obligations (under the 2015 nuclear deal).”

“In case of resumption of possible fresh talk with the U.S. who could guarantee that Washington would adhere to its new commitments?” the senior reformist MP asked.

Since May 8, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and reimposed sanctions, Tehran has started to partially remove limits on its nuclear program in compliance with paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA.

Iran says its reciprocal measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the Iranian economy from unilateral U.S. sanctions

