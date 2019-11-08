Belgian trade delegation to visit Tehran in late-Nov.

TEHRAN – A trade delegation from Belgium’s Wallonia region is scheduled to visit Iran on November 30, to discuss economic cooperation with Iranian counterparts, the portal of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) reported.

TCCIMA will be hosting the delegation which is comprised of representatives of renowned Belgian companies active in a variety of fields including machinery, agriculture, food industries, as well as health and cosmetic products.

