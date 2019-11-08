Army shoots down unknown drone in southwestern Iran

TEHRAN – The air defense system of Iran’s Army detected and targeted an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over a key port city in the southwestern part of the country on Friday.

Air defense systems, deployed near the port city of Mahshahr in Khuzestan province, detected an unknown drone in the early hours of Friday.

The air defense embarked on targeting the drone and shot it down.

The army has not thus far revealed any more details about the intruding UAV.

MJ/PA

