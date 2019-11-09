Iraqi poet Adnan Al-Sayegh’s “Carrying an Exile” published in Persian 

TEHRAN –Iraqi poet Adnan Al-Sayegh’s collection “Carrying an Exile” has recently been published in Persian.

The book was introduced during a special meeting at Tehran’s Faramushi Café on Thursday, the Persian service of MNA reported on Saturday.

Nazdiktar Publications in Tehran is the publisher of the Persian version of the book, which was originally published in Sweden in 2001.

The meeting was attended by a number of Iranian literati and the translator of the book, Asghar Alikarami.

Speaking live from London through a video call, Al-Sayegh expressed his appreciation for Alikarami’s efforts in translating the book and gave his thanks to Persian readers.

“I am proud that my poems have been translated into a language in which Hafez, Sadi and Khayyam composed poems,” he noted.

Born in 1955 in Al-Kufa, Iraq, Al-Sayegh has been living in exile since 1993, after being sentenced to death in Iraq for his poems about injustice and oppression of the ruling regime led by Saddam Hussein.

Al-Sayegh has used words as a weapon to decry the devastation of war and the barbarity of dictatorship. He has transported not only the reader but himself, from the darkness into light and from the sinister to smiles.

He believes that nations and mankind, which have been divided through religious extremism, dictatorship and war, will one day be united by a bond of fellowship and freedom.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of Iraqi poet Adnan Al-Sayegh’s book “Carrying an Exile”.

