Iran squad named for Iraq match in World Cup qualifier

TEHRAN – Marc Wilmots has named his 23-man squad for the forthcoming international against Iraq at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Asian Qualifiers.

Iran will face Iraq on Nev. 14 at the Amman International Stadium in Amman, Jordan in Group C.

Brighton winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Eupen midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi have been dropped from Team Melli since they could not keep places in their teams’ starting XI.

The group will meet up at Iran football’s camp on Sunday in preparation for the important match against Iraq.

Team Melli have been drawn in Group C alongside Iraq, Bahrain, Cambodia and Hong Kong.

The eight group winners and four best runners-up will advance to the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Finals and the final round of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint qualifiers will compete in a separate competition for the remaining 12 slots in the 24-team AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

Iran Squad

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Rashid Mazaheri (Tractor), Payam Niazmand (Sepahan)

Defenders: Ramin Rezaeian (Al-Shahania SC), Majid Hosseini (Trabzonspor), Milad Mohammadi (Gent), Siavash Yazdani (Esteghlal), Mohammadhossein Kananizadegan (Persepolis), Morteza Pouraliganji (Al-Arabi), Mohammad Naderi (Persepolis), Vouria Ghafouri (Esteghlal)

Midfielders: Omid Ebrahimi (Al Ahli, Qatar), Masoud Shojaei (Tractor), Ahmad Nourollahi (Persepolis), Ali Karimi (Esteghlal), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis), Ehsan Haji Safi (Tractor)

Strikers: Mehdi Taremi (Rio Ave), Sardar Azmoun (Zenit), Karim Ansarifard (Al-Sailiya), Mohammad Mohebbi (Sepahan), Ali Gholizadeh (Charleroi), Kaveh Rezaei (Charleroi)