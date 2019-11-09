Turkmenistan book fair honors Iranian publishers in Ashgabat 

TEHRAN – Iranian publishers have been honored at the XIII International Book Fair and Conference in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Seven Iranian publishers, including Al-Huda, Silk Road, Astan Qods Razavi and the Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, took part in the exhibit, which was held on November 5 and 6, the Persian service of IRNA reported on Saturday.

The Iranian publishers displayed a variety of 1,100 books in Persian, English, Russian and Turkmen at the exhibition.

Books on Iranian historical sites, tourist attractions as well as culture and history were also offered at the fair.

The publishers were honored for the variety of books showcased at the fair as well the good design of their pavilions.

Some 60 companies from 16 countries including Austria, the U.S., China, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and France operating in the area of book production and printing attended the fair this year.

Photo: People visit the XIII International Book Fair and Conference in Ashgabat on November 5, 2019.

