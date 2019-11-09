Fourth Baran Auction set for Friday 

TEHRAN – The fourth edition of the Baran Auction, an annual sale of calligraphic paintings and calligraphy works, will be organized at the Rayzan International Conference Center in Tehran on Friday.

Over 70 works, some of which date back to 100 years ago, will be put on sale at the auction, Baran CEO Mahbubeh Kazemi Dulabi said in a press release published on Saturday.

“A miniature calligraphic painting depicting the portrait of the wife of an Indian king inscribed by an Indian artist is among the highlights of the artworks that will be offered at the auction,” she said.

“Also a beautiful calligraphy of the Cyrus Cylinder inscribed by Hossein Niktalab created over a period of eight years will be auctioned,” she added.

“The inscription weighing 65 kilograms contains over 8 kilograms of turquoise and 18.5 kilograms of opal stone,” she said.

The artworks will be showcased in a two-day exhibition, which will open on Tuesday.

The organizers dedicate the Baran Auction to a famous calligrapher every year. This year’s sale will be dedicated to calligrapher Mohammad ibn Seyfi Qazvini (1553-1615) known as Mir Emad who was the titan of the nastaliq script, a unique and ornate Iranian style of calligraphy.

A metal engraving featuring verses of the Holy Quran fetched 77 billion rials (over $1.8 million) during the third edition of the Baran Auction in February.

The engraving was created by Ali-Akbar Khanzadeh on two gold-plated bronze sheets, each of which measures 180 by 147 cm.

Photo: This image shows a selection of artworks to go under the hammer at the fourth edition of the Baran Auction.

