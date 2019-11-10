Pakistani parliamentary delegation in Tehran to strengthen ties

TEHRAN – A Pakistani parliamentary delegation has visited Tehran to strengthen ties between Tehran and Islamabad.

The following is the text of a Saturday press release by Pakistan’s embassy in Tehran regarding the visit:

A parliamentary delegation consisting of the members of Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group led by Syed Naveed Qamar, convener of the group in the National Assembly of Pakistan, is visiting Iran at the invitation of the Head of Iran-Pakistan PFG from November 8-12.

The visit is aimed to further strengthen the bilateral parliamentary relations as well as overall bilateral relations between two brotherly countries. On the directives of the Honorable Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan, Syed Fakhar Imam, chairman of the parliamentary committee on Kashmir, is also accompanying the delegation to present gratitude to the parliament and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran for their consistent support for the cause of Kashmiris.

On the first day of the visit, the delegation had meetings with members of Iran-Pakistan friendship group led by Ahmad Amirabadi as well as Reza Rehmani, minister of industry, mine and trade of Iran. Syed Naveed Qamar, convener of the Pakistan-Iran PFG expressed gratitude to the Iranian side for invitation for visit and conveyed that the delegation is visiting Iran as ambassadors of Iran in the Parliament of Pakistan. He ensured that the group will facilitate to further improve relations between the two brotherly countries that share long border, common religion and history.

He said that the relations in the field of trade and commerce needs to be increased and impediments to this end may be overcome with mutual consensus. The parliamentary friendship group will try to facilitate developing strong ties between the two brotherly nations. The trade relations between the two countries needs to be increased to its true potential. Despite preferential trade agreement (PTA), the issues of tariff and no-no tariff barriers are existing. As neighbors, both countries have larger opportunities for trade and commerce which would benefit the two sides. Pakistan can export rice, fruits, vegetables and meat to Iran.

While availing the opportunity, Syed Fakhar Imam apprised the Iranian side regarding the ongoing situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The chairman of the Kashmir Committee is visiting Iran on the directives of the Speaker of the National Assembly to present great gratitude to the Parliament, government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran for their continuous support for Kashmiris. On behalf of the speaker of the National Assembly as well as members of National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan, Syed Fakhar Imam presented great gratitude to the Iranian side for standing and supporting principles of justice in case of Kashmiris. While availing opportunities, chairman of the parliamentary committee on Kashmir highlighted Indian government’s atrocities in Kashmir.

The head of the Iran friendship group expressed his hope that the visit will facilitate to improve relations between two countries. He recalled the excellent hospitality extended by Pakistan's Parliament during his visit to Pakistan along with delegation in June, 2019. He stressed upon need to explore mechanism for banking relations, improving trade relations, establishing border markets and Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline.

The Iranian minister hoped that the friendship groups in the parliaments of both countries will further facilitate in overcoming the impediments towards promotion of trade and commerce relations between two countries.

MH/PA