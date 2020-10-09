Senior Pakistani senator invites Iranian Parliament speaker to visit Islamabad

TEHRAN – During a meeting with Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan, Senator Mushahid Hussein Sayed, the chairman of Pakistan’s Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, has invited Iran’s Parliament speaker to pay a visit to Pakistan.

Hosseini and Sayed reiterated the need to strengthen cooperation and parliamentary consultations between the parliaments of the two countries, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in Iran-Pakistan relations and bilateral cooperation.

Ambassador Hosseini expressed Iran’s readiness to increase parliamentary cooperation with the “friendly and brotherly” country of Pakistan.

For his part, Senator Sayed extended an invitation to the speaker of the Iranian parliament to visit Pakistan to strengthen the cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad.

According to IRNA, the two sides expressed satisfaction with the friendly and brotherly relations between Iran and Pakistan while holding talks to increase the regional and parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Iran and Pakistan enjoy good relations and have sought to further boost their ties over the past years. Furthermore, Pakistan has made efforts to deescalate tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and the United States as well. To this end, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has undertaken shuttle diplomacy between the three countries.

SM/PA