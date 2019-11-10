Salehi says Iran ready to transfer nuclear expertise to Persian Gulf countries

TEHRAN - Ali Akbar Salehi, the chief the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said on Sunday that Iran is ready to transfer its nuclear expertise to the Persian Gulf littoral states.

Speaking during the concrete-casting operation of the new phase of the Bushehr nuclear plant, Salehi said the nuclear industry can be a source of power.

He noted that enemies seek to prevent Iran from enjoying the nuclear industry.

Salehi also said, “The Bushehr power plant enjoys full security which has been provided by the armed forces. Its safety is also being monitored by international bodies.”

Iran's first Russian-built nuclear power plant in Bushehr started operating in 2011 and reached full capacity the following year.

The project for Bushehr-2 was presented by Russian nuclear experts in Tehran in September 2014.

In February 2017, Salehi said two new nuclear reactors are scheduled to be built in the city of Bushehr.

NA/PA