Children to join Noah on his epic journey at Tehran theater

TEHRAN – Iranian actress and director Maryam Motaref plans to mesmerize children by bringing the story of Noah’s ark and his journey to life in performances at a Tehran theater.

“The Stories of Noah’s Ark on the Voyage” will have its first premiere on Wednesday at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA).

Veteran actor Alireza Khamseh is scheduled to be in the premiere of the play, which has been written by a group of writers under the supervision of Motaref, the IIDCYA announced on Monday.

Meisam Yusefi, Mojtaba Goharkhani, Ali Beikmohammadi, Mona Shamseddini, Shahran Nejati and Masud Purjamshid are the members of the cast.

Photo: A poster for “The Stories of Noah’s Ark on the Voyage”.

MMS/YAW