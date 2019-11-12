Iranian students shine at RoboCup Asia Pacific 2019

TEHRAN – Two Iranian students managed to win first place in the individual section and second place in the group section of RoboCup Asia Pacific 2019 Rescue and Humanoid competition.

The event was held in Moscow, Russia, on November 6 to 11, attended by different countries such as Iran, UAE, Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan, and India.

Ali Sina Emami and Kiarash Mafi after competing with teams from Korea, China, Taiwan, and Japan won first place in the individual competition and second place in group competition, IRIB reported on Monday.

RoboCup Asia Pacific (RCAP) is a super-regional headquarter representing the RoboCup Federation coordinating RoboCup activities in the Asia Pacific region. RCAP headquarter is located in Singapore.

RoboCup (Originally called as Robot World Cup Initiative) is an international research and education initiative. It is an attempt to foster AI and intelligent robotics research by providing a standard problem where a wide range of technologies can be integrated and examined, as well as being used for integrated project-oriented education.

While the soccer game is used as a standard problem where a broad-range of efforts will be concentrated and integrated, competition is only a part of RoboCup activity. Current activities of the RoboCup consists of technical conferences, RoboCup international competitions and conferences, RoboCup challenge programs, education programs, and infrastructure development.

Currently, RoboCup leagues have five major domains of RoboCupSoccer, RoboCupRescue, RoboCup@Home, RoboCup@Work, and RoboCup Junior.

