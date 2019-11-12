U.S. does not dare to attack Iran: Araghchi

TEHRAN - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the United States does not dare to attack Iran, predicting that there will be no war in the region.

“We are fully prepared to defend the country and the United States is aware of that. So, in my opinion, they will not dare to attack us and we believe that there will be no war in the region,” IRNA quoted him as saying in an interview with Arabic RT aired on Tuesday.

He noted that the Westerners do not respect international agreements and do not respect other countries’ rights to peaceful nuclear energy.

‘Nuclear weapons have no place in Iran’s defense doctrine’

Araghchi, who helped craft the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) with the 5+1 group and the European Union, also said that nuclear weapons have no place in Iran’s defense doctrine.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear policy is clear. Based on the fatwa of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, it is illegitimate to use nuclear weapon and it has no place in our security ideology. Iran is committed to all of its responsibilities and duties,” he said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear policy is clear. Based on the fatwa of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, it is illegitimate to use nuclear weapon and it has no place in our security ideology. Iran is committed to all of its responsibilities and duties,” he said.

He noted that the International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly confirmed Iran’s commitment to its obligations and that “no one can question Iran in this respect.”

‘Iran has practiced strategic patience on JCPOA’

Araghchi also said that Iran showed “strategic patience” one year after the U.S. withdrew from the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran.

“We waited for a year, but their efforts (European efforts) were fruitless and we decided on May 8, 2019, to reduce our nuclear commitments step by step and to give diplomacy a chance,” the senior diplomat stated.

President Hassan Rouhani on November 5 ordered the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to start injecting uranium gas into advanced IR-6 centrifuges at the Fordow nuclear enrichment facility.

It was the fourth step by Iran to reduce its nuclear commitments in response to the abrogation of the multinational nuclear deal by the Trump administration and return of previous sanctions coupled with inaction by the European signatories to the deal to offset sanctions.

‘HOPE objective is non-interference in others’ affairs’

Araghchi also said that the objective of President Hassan Rouhani’s “Coalition for Hope” is non-interference in other countries’ domestic affairs.

At the United Nations summit in New York in late September, Iran officially unveiled a proposal for regional security, officially called the Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE).

“Based upon the historical responsibility of my country in maintaining security, peace, stability and progress in the Persian Gulf region and Strait of Hormuz, I would like to invite all the countries directly affected by the developments in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to the ‘Coalition for Hope’, meaning Hormuz Peace Endeavor,” President Hassan Rouhani told the UN delegates.

Foreign Minister Zarif has invited all regional states to join Iran’s initiative for securing the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

In a tweet in September, Zarif said the initiative entails “dialogue, confidence-building, freedom of navigation, energy security, non-aggression, and non-intervention”.

In a post on his Twitter account on October 15, Zarif renewed Iran’s call to all countries bordering the Persian Gulf to join Tehran’s initiative to “forge a blueprint for peace, security, stability, and prosperity” in the region.

NA/PA