TCCIMA inks trilateral co-op MOU in China

TEHRAN – Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) signed a trilateral memorandum of understand (MOU) for cooperation with China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC) and the Iranian Chamber of Commerce in the North China region of Beijing on Wednesday.

As reported by the portal of TCCIMA, the MOU was signed during a meeting between an Iranian trade delegation dispatched by TCCIMA and representatives of CCOIC and the Iranian Chamber of Commerce in the North China region on Wednesday.

The event was attended by TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari, Head of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce in the North China region of Beijing Hassan Tavana and CCOIC head.

In the meeting, Khansari mentioned positive relations between the two countries and called for further investment of Chinese firms in Iran.

Mentioning the Asian country’s $2.2 trillion investment in other countries, the TCCIMA head noted that considering Iran and China’s great potentials and capacities for mutual economic cooperation, the share of Iran in China’s foreign investment is significantly low.

Khansari also mentioned China’s one belt one road scheme, saying that China could provide the information in this regard with Iranian private sector so that Iranian companies would be able to benefit from China’s investment in this program.

He further underlined renovation of Iran's shipping fleet, holding joint international exhibitions and development of infrastructure in Iran, especially in the field of road construction and signaling of the country's railways as some of the areas for mutual cooperation.

Further in the meeting, representative of CCOIC expressed the Chinese private sector’s eagerness for investment in Iran’s market, saying the Chinese private sector “has no problem or limitation in regard to cooperation with Iran.”

“China's state-owned companies mostly invest in transportation projects like construction of roads and ports, while the private-sector companies invest in a wide range of areas including the electronics and mineral industries,” he said.

Photo: TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari (L), Head of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce in the North China region of Beijing Hassan Tavana (R) and CCOIC head (middle) signed MOU documents in Beijing on Wednesday.