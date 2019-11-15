New train tour launched to Iranian desert

TEHRAN – Iran’s Raja Rail Transportation Company has launched a new weekly train tour to the central Iranian desert and its neighboring historical and natural attractions, Mehr reported.

Passengers start their journey at 6:20 a.m. local time on Thursdays from Tehran railway station, said Reza Assari, an official with the company.

They are divided into two groups after the train reaches the oasis city of Kashan; one will visit Nushabad underground city, Kashan Jameh Mosque, a Seljuk-era minaret and the nearby Abouzeidabad desert, while the other group will visit Kashan’s historic houses, UNESCO-tagged Fin Garden and Abouzeidabad desert on their itinerary, Assari explained.

Sightseers will reach Tehran at around 10:00 p.m. the same day, the official added.

Many travelers opt to pass Kashan on their journeys between Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz and Yazd, because this delightful oasis city on the edge of the Dasht-e Kavir, is one of Iran’s most alluring destinations.

Kashan not only boasts a cluster of architectural wonders, an atmospheric covered bazaar and a well-ornamented garden, but it also offers some of central Iran’s best boutique and traditional hotels.

