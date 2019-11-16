Govt. supports fuel rationing plan

TEHRAN – Iran’s Supreme Economic Coordination Council called on all the country’s institutions and entities to cooperate in implementation of the fuel consumption management plan, IRNA reported.

President Hassan Rouhani, Majlis speaker Ali Larijani and Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi held a session of Supreme Council of Economic Coordination on Saturday, in which Rouhani announced the government’s readiness for supporting the implementation of the mentioned plan.

Creating social justice, fighting fuel smuggling, reducing bribery, managing consumption and strengthening the economy, are some of the goals of the plan for fuel consumption management (gasoline rationing).

In the meeting, heads of three branches emphasized that all the revenues from the increases in fuel prices would be paid uninterruptedly and on a monthly basis to 60 million people across the country.

As reported, the payments are going to begin within a week.

Back in September, Rouhani said that revenues of a planned increase in fuel prices should be given to low-income people and those with fixed income.

“Revenues of increase in fuel price should be given to low-income people to make up for reduction in their purchasing power because of fluctuations in inflation,” he said during a session of the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination.

The plan for fuel consumption management was started on Friday by rationing of subsidized gasoline and an increase in fuel prices.

EF/MA