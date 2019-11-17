Iran, China to broaden anti-corruption cooperation

TEHRAN – Tehran and Beijing on Saturday voiced their determination to expand their mutual cooperation in campaign against corruption.

In a meeting between chief of Iran’s General Inspection Organization (GIO) Hassan Darvishian and his Chinese counterpart Chen Gu Meng in Tehran, both sides laid emphasis on widening Tehran-Beijing anti-corruption cooperation.

“Executive measures in line with Iran-China memorandum of understanding regarding anti-corruption cooperation should be enhanced,” Darvishian suggested.

He further said that some of Iran’s anti-corruption measures have been welcomed by the Chinese monitoring committee as new and effective, adding, “We are ready to transfer our anti-corruption experiences and initiatives as well as identifying corruption-prone structures to the Chinese side.”

Darvishian further called for completion of a previously signed memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Beijing in the anti-corruption arena.

The Chinese official, for his part, stressed the need to transfer experiences between the two friendly nations in fighting corruption.



MJ/PA

