Posters by Morteza Momayyez on display in Tehran 

TEHRAN – An exhibition of posters by Morteza Momayyez, who is considered to be the father of modern graphic art in Iran, opened at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran on Friday.

The exhibition is being organized to commemorate the 14th death anniversary of Momayyez who died of cancer in 2005 at the age of 70.

In addition, a number of works by the Berlin-based Chinese graphic designer, Jianping He, is on view in an exhibit at the forum in memory of Momayyez.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, IAF director Majid Rajabi-Memar said that the Iranian Artists Forum was established by efforts made by Momayyez and several other artists, while he made great endeavors to establish graphic design courses at universities.

“This commemoration ceremony is an opportunity to honor this great man,” he added.

Graphic designer Saed Meshki also attended the ceremony. In his brief words, he said, “What makes Momayyez different from other artists is his wide range of activities in different fields.”

“Momayyez designed nearly 400,000 posters and this number is considered to be a great achievement in the graphic design art of Iran,” he added.

The exhibition will be running until November 26.

Photo: Posters by Morteza Momayyez are on display during an exhibtion at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran.

