“The Three-Body Problem” appears in Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “The Three-Body Problem”, the first novel in the “Remembrance of Earth’s Past” trilogy written by Chinese author Liu Cixin, has recently been published in Persian in Tehran.

Shahnaz Sa-Ali is the translator of the book, which has been released by Tandis Publications.

Written in 2008, the book is about a secret military project in China that sends signals into space to establish contact with aliens. An alien civilization on the brink of destruction captures the signal and plans to invade the Earth.

Meanwhile, on the Earth, different camps start forming, planning to either welcome the superior beings and help them take over a world seen as corrupt, or to fight against the invasion.

“The Three-Body Problem” became one of the most popular science fiction novels in China. It was the first Asian novel ever to win a Hugo Award for Best Novel in 2015 and was nominated for the Nebula Award for Best Novel in 2014.

“The Dark Forest” and “Death’s End” are the other two novels of the series.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of “The Three-Body Problem” by Chinese writer Liu Cixin.

