MP urges Majlis meeting with president, top judge to discuss price monitoring following gas price rise

TEHRAN – A reformist lawmaker on Tuesday underlined the necessity of holding a meeting between legislators and the heads of three branches of the government to debate how to monitor prices of goods following the gas price rise.

Mostafa Kavakebian, in a notice to open session of the Majlis, cautioned, “It is necessary (for the Majlis ) to review the issues of gas price hike and controlling the prices of other goods in a next week meeting at presence of the heads of three branches of the government (the president, the parliament speaker, and the judiciary chief).”

“It is a necessity for the heads of three branches of the government to participate in the Majlis session to receive direct consultation,” said the lawmaker, who represents Tehraners in the parliament.

Since Friday the Oil Ministry has increased 50 percent the price of rationed gasoline, which is 60 liters per month, and beyond that 200 percent. There is a fear among the public and officials that an increase in gas prices would spread to other commodities.

He further complained about the cutoff of internet services to most users, noting that the shutdown of the internet has had a negative impact on imports, export activities as well as medical services.

In relevant remarks, the parliament speaker announced on Sunday that the Majlis economic committee had been committed to review gas price rise plans in detail which of course must be carried out in a calm condition.



Very late on Thursday, the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) stated to recount details for new prices of gasoline in the country. It was followed by another statement in early Friday by Head of the Management and Planning Organization (MPO) Mohammad Baqer Nobakht who said that the revenues would be allocated to 60 million people in the form of a cash subsidy.



Following the government’s decision to reduce the gas subsidy, people in certain cities poured into the streets to protest the decision. However, some vandals and rioters misused the protests to do sabotage acts, attacking banks and destroying public and private property.

Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri on Saturday gave a stern warning to those who try to disrupt the society’s security, noting that the people would not allow such rancorous elements to derail their economic-based protests against gas price rise.

