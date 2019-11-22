TPO to dispatch trade delegation to Italy in mid-Jan. 2020

TEHRAN- Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) will dispatch a trade delegation to Italy during January 11-14, 2020, TPO portal published. The Iranian delegates are active in the bag and shoes industries.

In mid-June, head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) said Italy is one of the major trade partners of Iran in the European Union and expansion of trade ties with the country is a priority for Iran.

Gholam-Hossein Shafeie made the remarks in a meeting with Italian Ambassador to Iran at the time, Mauro Conciatori.

Conciatori for his part emphasized that the cooperation between Iran and Italy will be maintained at all levels.

Mentioning the growth of trade turnover between Iran and Italy in recent years and the interest of Italian businessmen and entrepreneurs in investing in Iran, Conciatori stressed, "We should not worry about the future of Iran-Italy economic relations."

“Despite U.S. sanctions, the two countries’ trade turnover is currently more than 4 billion euros” Conciatori said.

“We are currently in the process of "contemplating" to plan better future relations, and I'm sure we will have a bigger jump forward after this era”, he added.

MA/MA