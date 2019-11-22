Experience wild nature at its best at Rageh canyon

TEHRAN – Rageh canyon is a top destination for nature lovers, hikers, rock climbers and even ordinary sightseers who will be amazed to see scenic views of nature formed by wind and water erosion over thousands of years.

The canyon, with a length of 20 kilometers and a depth of 70 meters in some points, stretches in a barren desert around the city of Rafsanjan, Iran’s southern Kerman province.

Kilometers of hiking along the canyon, walking side by side, you will be paid off with breathtaking views of cones, pillars, and columns, arches, flow of a permanent river at the bottom, and blades and striped walls with their height reaching 70 meters in some places are among the special sections of the area.

Astronomy and sky watching tours

On the walls of the strait, according to travital.com, there are stones and structures in beautiful shapes that look like stone carvings of ancient civilizations. At the edge of the beautiful and spectacular cliffs, the ever-reaching river of Guidor through the strait makes the Rageh an inspirational place. In addition to all the beauty of the valley, watching the desert sky at night is another tourist attraction in the area.

Now the valley is a place for the presence of some observation tours of the sky and valleys and climbing. Rageh, which is beside Qeshm and Aras, is the third Iranian geopark, which in addition to its earthly beauties, has a ghastly skyline, which makes it a suitable place for astro tourism or astronomy tourism.

Features of Rageh canyon

- Particular morphology of the canyon (distinction and conjugation of flat surrounding fields and deep valley with its shapes that are manufacturing of abrasion.

- Safety of the district as a must for tourist attraction.

- Rafsanjan airport (20 km roughly)

- Sand-bed access road

- District virginity

- Presence of some species of birds such as eagle… across the valley and possible bird watching tours.

- Chance for astronomy tours (lack of troublous lights)

- The valley, with its particular morphology, could be one of Geo tourism destinations and Sarcheshmeh copper mine as a complementary for it.

- The valley could be part of tourist path which connects two Eco tourist sights of the province, Meymand village and Shahdad Kaluts and who come Kerman for ecotourism might go to this distinctive natural phenomenon.

The big and sprawling Kerman province has long been a destination for globetrotters. Kerman has been a cultural melting pot since antiquity, blending Persians with subcontinental tribe dwellers. It is home to myriad historical sites and scenic landscapes such as Bazaar-e Sartasari, Jabalieh Dome, Ganjali Khan Bathhouse, Malek Jameh Mosque and Shahdad Desert to name a few.

Under tourists’ eyes

Here is a select of comments that visitors to the garden have posted to TripAdvisor, one of the most popular travel websites in the world:

“Loved it”

Reached the canyon with an off road from its left side. Depending on the time of the year, you will find the canyon filled with water or dry, and you can either admire it from its top or descend and walk among its walls- in both cases it’s long, high and impressive. At some point you can observe ghost villages near the canyon.

Unfortunately tourists throw plastic bottles and other waste in the canyon; if you feel like, bring an empty bag with you for collecting the trash and help to protect this marvelous place. (Andrea Lehotska from Milan, Italy; Reviewed June 2019)

“Must see”

If you visit Kerman, you should make sure you visit Shahdad desert and Rageh canyon definitely. They are not too far from each other. But each of them need a day. Of course you cannot go there alone, because you may get lost so easily! (Sophia W.; Reviewed August 2018)

“Nice place to see”

You can see very incredible place. But you need somebody show you the way to go there. I really enjoy there and I went there two times. (Aghaemadkhan from Sydney, Australia; Reviewed March 2018)

AFM/MG