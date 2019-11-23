Cinéma Vérité to screen docs from Millennium Festival 

TEHRAN – Seven documentaries previously screened at the Millennium Festival in Belgium are scheduled to be reviewed in a special program at the 13th Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major international documentary film festival.

The films will be screened in the Mirror of a Festival section, the organizers have announced.

The Millennium Festival highlights films whose themes are linked to the major challenges and objectives of the 21st century, and which reflect humanity’s dreams and ambitions for a more fair and equitable world.

The documentaries are “Arreo” by Tato Moreno from Argentina and “The Color of the Chameleon” by Jorge Lubbert and Andres Lubbert from Germany.

Also included are “A Woman Captured” by Bernadett Tuza-Ritter from Hungary, “Heart of Stone” by Claire Billet and Olivier Jobard from France, and “It’s Not Yet Dark” by Frankie Fenton from Ireland.

“The Other Side of Everything”, a co-production of Serbia, France and Qatar by Mila Turalic, and “Welcome to Sodom”, a co-production between Austria and Ghana by Christian Krones and Florian Weigensamer are also included.

In addition, Zlatina Rousseva, the artistic director of the Millennium Festival, has been invited to attend the Cinéma Vérité festival, which will be held in Tehran from December 9 to 16.

Photo: A poster for “Arreo” by Tato Moreno from Argentina.

RM/MMS/YAW

