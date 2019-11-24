Tehran wins World Smart City Award 2019

TEHRAN – The Municipality of Tehran won the World Smart City Award (WSCA) 2019 for its Smart Tehran Program (STP).

The city was announced a winner in City Award category during the Smart City Expo World Congress which was held in Barcelona on November 19-21.

The WSCA consists of seven categories including, digital transformation, mobility, urban environment, inclusive and sharing cities, governance and finance, innovative idea and city award.

City award was granted to seven outstanding projects from different cities around the world, namely, Stockholm (Sweden), Bristol (United Kingdom), Curitiba (Brazil), Montevideo (Uruguay) and Seoul (Korea).

Tehran was granted award for its STP, which is a program designing Tehran as a sustainable city for all, with an increasing quality of life based on the development of citizenship, public and private partnerships, and also a place to live a healthy and happy life, with a smooth commute, integrated infrastructure, efficient urban management and dynamic economics.

Smart citizens, digital services, innovative technology, development of security and energy services, smart environment, smart management of urban trips are among the main topics of the Smart Tehran Program.

The World Smart City Award recognizes projects, ideas and strategies that promote sustainable urban development. This year more than 450 nominations were made from 54 countries. The award is divided into seven categories. The city award is given to a city with global strategies combining project initiatives and policy implementations for their citizens.

The Smart City Expo World Congress is Europe’s largest Smart City Conference with over 20,000 participants from all around the world. The conference is a forum to exchange ideas about smart cities and innovations of the future.

FB/MG

