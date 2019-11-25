People stage rally in Tehran to condemn violent acts

TEHRAN – People poured into Tehran’s main streets on Monday afternoon to show their allegiance to the Islamic Republic system and deplore rioters who misused the peaceful protests against an increase in gas price to commit acts of violence.

Hundreds of thousands took to the capital’s main streets and gathered in Enqelab (Revolution) square to underline their support for the establishment and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and voice their opposition to the rioters and the enemies of the Islamic Republic.

They chanted slogans to support Velayat Faqih (Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist) and against the U.S., Israel and reactionary regimes in the region which incited violence during the protests.

Demonstrators used four main streets to gather in Enqelab square which are as follows:

First path: From north (north Kargar street towards Enqelab square);

Second path: From south (Hor square, south Kargar street towards Enqelab square);



Third path: From east (Ferdowsi square towards Enqelab square);

Fourth path: From west (Navab traffic light, Azadi street towards Enqelab square).

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salmi delivered a speech at the gathering of the demonstrators in Enqelab square.

Riots by a small number who had taken advantage of legitimate public protests against increase in gas price hike were directed at sowing chaos through targeted attacks on public and private properties, forcing law enforcement forces to step in to stop saboteurs.

The rioters used guns and knives to attack security forces.

Early estimates of an intelligence body showed that a sum of nearly 87,000 protesters and rioters had taken part in protest rallies and gatherings since November 15, when increase in gas price went into effect.

A large number of protesters, who over 93% of them were men, had only been present in the gathering centers and avoided joining the rioters in sabotage attacks on public and private properties.

"The identical methods of the main core of violent rioters discloses that they are fully trained individuals who have been prepared and looking forward for the situation to riot, unlike most people who have been taken off guard by the sudden hike in gas price," the intelligence report said.

It showed that gatherings had been comprised of 50 to 1,500 people in 100 places in the country out of a number of 1,080 major towns and cities. The report said violent raids and damage inflicted on properties are larger than what happened in the February 2018 unrests.

Most cases of damage to properties had happened in Khuzestan, Tehran, Fars and Kerman provinces.

The report said most casualties had resulted from armed attacks on gas stations and military centers, adding that a number of police and Basiji forces were martyred in these attacks.

Nearly 1,000 people were arrested across the country while over 100 banks and 57 big stores were set on fire or plundered in just one province.

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry announced in a statement last week that it had identified several rioters who misused the protest rallies to destroy public and private properties.

"The main culprits behind the riots… have been identified and proper measures are being adopted and the honorable nation will be informed about its result later," the statement said.



MJ/PA