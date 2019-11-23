Democratic presidential candidates support unrest in Iran

Without mentioning the Trump administration’s penalty against the Iranian nation in violation of international law, certain Democratic presidential candidates have expressed support for protests in Iran.

They made no mention of the fact that thugs derailed the peaceful protests and attacked security forces and put banks and other state buildings on fire.

Protests erupted in Iran on November 15 after the government announced an increase in the price of gasoline, a subsidized commodity that is still cheaper in Iran than other countries in the world.

Ironically, in none of their tweets the candidates mentioned that the illegal sanctions have made the people impatient in the face of essential economic reforms.

Top judicial, political and military figures in Iran have insisted that there is a difference between peaceful protestors and rioters.

On Friday, cleric Ahmad Khatami reminded that Article 27 of the Iranian constitution which recognizes the right to demonstrations.

First former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who lost to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, expressed support for unrest in Iran in tweet on Friday.

Later, four Democratic presidential candidates also sent messages via Twitter, backing protestors.

First, was Kamala Harris who said, “Instead of killing its citizens, violating rights…the Iranian government should listen to its people and implement reforms”.

She made no reference to the killings of three security forces by the hooligans with knives and guns in Malard, a city in west of Tehran.

Pete Buttigieg followed Harris, applauding “the bravery of the Iranian protesters” in a tweet and called on the Iranian government to “take action to improve the lives of its citizens, rather than resorting to violence and censorship to repress protests.”

Minutes later, Julian Castro tweeted claiming violence against protesters and the Internet blackout by Iran. “The government-imposed communications blackout must be fully lifted and the right to protest respected. Iranian-Americans need to be able to connect with their relatives.”

Later, Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter to condemn “corruption and authoritarianism” and saying that Iranian must win this struggle. She added, “We support their demand for dignity, freedom to connect to the outside world, and right to peacefully demonstrate.”

The commotions created over increase in petrol prices by some foreign officials as well as opportunists and rioters at home lack logical reason.

The proceeds from price increase is being paid in form of cash subsidies to 60 million Iranians, who account for about 75 percent of the Iranian population.

The rationed gasoline, which is 60 liters per month, is priced 1500 tomans (35 cents) and any amount beyond that is 3000 tomans (70 cents).

The calculation is based on the official rate of 4200 tomans per dollar. However, the value of dollar, due to the U.S. president’s strategy of “maximum pressure” against Iran, is almost 2.5 times higher in the free market.

In addition, the Oil Ministry is giving more gasoline to taxis, pickups and other passenger cars at the fixed price of 1500 tomans.