Seven ringleaders of riots arrested in Ilam province

TEHRAN – Chief of Ilam province’s police said on Monday that his forces have arrested 7 ringleaders of the recent riots in the town of Chardaval.

Nour Ali Yari said the arrested individuals were handed over to court for trial, Fars reported.

He added that the arrested ringleaders had persuaded people to stage riots, shouted norm-breaking slogans and blocked the streets.

Meanwhile, national deputy police chief Ayoub Soleimani said on Tuesday that his forces will continue efforts to capture the remaining ringleaders of the riots in Iran.

“Now the police and security forces are identifying the leaders and are making round-the-clock efforts to arrest and introduce the main culprits behind the chaos and destruction of people's properties,” General Soleimani said.

He also expressed satisfaction that the vigilant Iranian people who were protesting at the gasoline price hike separated their path from the rioters since the very first hours of the unrest.

Protests erupted in Iran on November 15 after the government announced an increase in the price of gasoline, a subsidized commodity that is still cheaper in Iran than other countries in the world.

On Friday, cleric Ahmad Khatami reminded that Article 27 of the Iranian constitution which recognizes the right to demonstrations.

The proceeds from price increase is paid in form of cash subsidies to 60 million Iranians, who account for about 75 percent of the population.

The rationed gasoline, which is 60 liters per month, is priced 1500 tomans (35 cents) and any amount beyond that is 3000 tomans (70 cents).

The calculation is based on the official rate of 4200 tomans per dollar. However, the value of dollar, due to the U.S. president’s strategy of “maximum pressure” against Iran, is almost 2.5 times higher in the free market.

In addition, the Oil Ministry is giving more gasoline to taxis, pickups and other passenger cars at the fixed price of 1500 tomans.

MH/PA