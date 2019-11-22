Iran files complaint against London-based anti-Iran TV channels for inciting violence

TEHRAN – The Iranian embassy in London has filed a complaint against the London-based anti-Iran TV channels, Ambassador Hamid Baeidinejad said on Friday.

The ambassador said the TV channels, which also include the pro-Pahlavi Manoto TV, incite protestors to resort to violence and also broadcast false reports about rallies against the rise in gasoline price in Iran.

“Our country’s embassy in London has filed complaint against Persian language anti-Iran TV channels of Iran International, BBC Persian and Manoto TV to Ofcom, because of the biased distortion of the recent incidents in Iran and also their invitation for the spread of violence,” Baeidinejad tweeted on Friday.

Protests were sparked in some cities in Iran against increasing gasoline price. In certain cases, the protests turned violent as some rioters clashed with police, using knives and guns.

Rioters, who were mainly hooligans, damaged public and private property and put banks and state buildings on fire.

NA/PA