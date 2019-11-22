Europe should account for violating commitments rather than defending rioters: Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday that Europe must he held accountable for reneging on its commitments rather than defending rioters in recent protests in Iran over petrol price hike.

“Instead of making interfering remarks and defending rioters, Europe must be held accountable for reneging on its commitments,” Mousavi said.

His comments came as Maja Kocijancic, EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, issued a statement saying, “We expect Iran’s security forces to exercise maximum restraint in handling the protests and for protesters to demonstrate peacefully. Any violence is unacceptable.”

“The rights to freedom of expression and assembly must be guaranteed,” Deutsche Welle quoted the statement as saying.

Mousavi advised the Europeans to deal with their own problems.

He added that the Europeans must prioritize implementing their commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal and standing against the United States’ bullying actions.

Protests were sparked in some cities in Iran against rationing gasoline and substantially increasing its price. In certain cases, the protests turned violent as some rioters clashed with police, using knives and guns. Rioters, who were mainly hooligans, pillaged stores and damaged public and private property.

NA/PA

