Esteghlal overtake Persepolis in IPL table

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team have left traditional rivals Persepolis behind in Iran Professional League (IPL) table with a 2-1 win over Nassaji Mazandaran.

Nassaji created a couple of chances in the first half but their strikers were unable to take advantage.

Ali Karimi gave the visiting the lead in the 33rd minute with a header.

Unmarked Mehdi Ghaedi extended Esteghlal’s lead in the 49th minute.

Mohammad Abbaszadeh was on target just after the hour mark with an overhead kick.

Esteghlal jumped over Persepolis into third place in the table with 21 points.

Shahr Khodro lead the table with 23 points and one game in hand.