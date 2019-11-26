Intl. Iranian oil industry downstream expo slated for Feb. 2020

TEHRAN – Iran Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exports Union (OPEX) is going to hold the first international exhibition of Iranian oil, gas and petrochemical industries downstream sector (Intl. Iran Downstream Show) during February 2-4, 2020 at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

As reported by the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), the exhibition will be held in collaboration with ICCIMA along with other organizations, bodies and entities related to this industry.

Introducing and presenting the capabilities of the private sector in the oil, gas and petrochemical industries downstream sector, creating an appropriate environment for enhancing the communication and awareness of the companies, active in these industries, and providing opportunities for international interactions in the field are reported to be the main goals of the exhibition.

Back in October, the first meeting of the exhibition’s policy-making council was held in which representatives of private oil, gas and petrochemical companies, Iran and Tehran chambers of commerce, public relation office of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) and representative of Iran International Exhibitions Company discussed organizing and managing the exhibition.

Forming committees for B2B specialized meetings, knowledge-based companies and start-ups, public relations and information and international affairs, exports, communication with government agencies and related business environments such as banks, stock exchanges and insurance were among the discussed issues in that meeting.

EF/MA