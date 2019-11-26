Italian, Japanese expertise to help reinforce Tehran museum

TEHRAN – Italian, Japanese and Iranian engineering firms are set to join hands in a project for reinforcing and strengthening the “Ancient Iran” section of the National Museum of Iran, director of the museum said on Sunday, Fars reported.

Jebrael Nokandeh added that cultural heritage officials from Italy and Japan will also take part in a construction project to retrofit the museum, the report said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nokandeh pointed that cooperation between Iran and Italy in the fields of archaeology and cultural heritage dates back to 60 years.

The National Museum of Iran is somewhat chock-full of priceless relics that represent various eras of the country’s rich history. Its structure was completed in 1928 based on the design by French architect André Godard who was also an archaeologist and historian of French and Middle Eastern Art.

The façade interweaves some Sassanian-era principles of Iranian architecture notably the grand iwan-style entrance embellished with a lavish brickwork.

Massive and tiny statutes, ceramics, pottery, stone figures and carvings as well as metal objects, textile remains, and some rare books and coins are amongst objects that build up the innumerable collections inside.

