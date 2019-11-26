Sanctions hampering delivery of medicine to chemical victims: top Iranian diplomat 

TEHRAN - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Gholam-Hossein Dehqani on Monday described the U.S. unilateral sanctions on Iran as “inhumane” and “shameful”, saying that sanctions are impeding delivery of medicine to victims of chemical attacks.

During his war against Iran in the 1980s, Saddam Hussein’s army used chemical weapons against Iranian soldiers and civilians.

Speaking at the 24th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) in The Hague, Dehqani urged the international community to counter the U.S. sanctions, which he said amount to economic terrorism and a blatant violation of the CWC.

On June 28, 1987, Iraq bombarded four crowded points of the northwestern Iranian city of Sardasht. During the raid, 119 civilians were killed and more than 8,000 others were exposed to toxic gases. The assault was very catastrophic that caused innumerable problems.

‘U.S. is a threat to intl. peace, security’

Dehqani also said the U.S. is a threat to international peace and security.

He called on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to enforce a stricter monitoring of the United States in destroying its chemical arms before the deadline expires.

Dehqani also pointed to the Sardasht tragedy and the 22nd anniversary of a decision to make the CWC legally binding, saying the international aid for victims of chemical attacks are “minimal”.

The deputy foreign minister for legal affairs called on OPCW members to help victims of chemical attacks through a fund set up to collect voluntary contributions for the victims.

Elsewhere, he said that the CWC is an international agreement and the Israeli regime’s obstinate refusal to join the body is the key obstacle to enforce the treaty globally.

Dehqani noted that Tel Aviv is in possession of abundant stockpiles of weapons of mass destruction, calling on OPCW member states to do whatever necessary to force the Israeli regime to join the treaty.

