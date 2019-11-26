Judiciary chief vows unabated fight against corruption  

TEHRAN – Fight against corruption will continue relentlessly, Judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday, noting that he will not allow anything to deflect attention from the war against corruption.

Speaking at a meeting with 40 principlist legislators, the top judge said, “Fight against corruption and countering the corrupt is a priority that would not be marginalized by any issue or event.”

Campaign against corruption will continue seriously by rectifying “corruptive structures”, Raisi remarked.

He further said that there is no difference between the capital Tehran with other cities or provinces regarding the anti-corruption measures. “The judiciary will fight against corruption wherever it exists.”

Raisi assumed office as the head of the judiciary in March. His efforts in campaign against corruption has been praised by figures with different political persuasions.

MJ/

