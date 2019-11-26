Commander: Navy building modern torpedo-equipped hovercrafts 

TEHRAN - Iran’s Navy commander has said that his force is now building a state-of-the-art model of hovercrafts that are equipped with hidden missiles and torpedo system.

Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, in an interview with Tasnim published on Tuesday, said “New Pirozan hovercrafts that are equipped with new missile and torpedo systems are being manufactured by navy experts.”

The Navy chief said, “If one stands at the hovercraft’s deck, he cannot see the missiles which will appear only when they are ready to fire.”

Khanzadi said, “Our hovercrafts are also equipped with cutting-edged systems which enable the craft to fire torpedoes.”

The Navy commander further said, “It is not necessary to send an aircraft carrier to face the enemies’ aircraft carries, instead a force can use an effective submarine, including domestically-made Qadir class submarine whose destructive torpedoes can force the aircraft carrier to retreat.”

The rear admiral added, “The Navy is also building heavy destroyers weighting 5,000 up to 7,000 tons which can ship across oceans too.”



MJ/PA