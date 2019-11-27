Iran, Japan sign MOU on medical services improvement

TEHRAN – Iranian Ministry of Health and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to improve medical services on the basis of medical management models in Japan, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed by Mohsen Asadi Lari, director for international cooperation at the Ministry of Health, and Yukiharu Kubayashi, JICA representative to Iran.

Under the MOU, Iranian managers in health sector will benefit from Japan's experience through training courses in five areas of hospital management, hospital design and construction, elderly care systems, non-communicable disease management and cancer management and control.

Jalal Naeli, an official with the Ministry of Health, said that in order to empower health sector managers, coordination is being made to send 60 managers to learn about Japan's latest achievements in medical service management.

FB/MG

