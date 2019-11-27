Iranian university students shine at BIXPO 2019

TEHRAN – Iranian students of Najafabad Azad University won gold medal at Bitgaram International Exposition of Electric Power Technology (BIXPO) 2019.

The event took place in Gwangju, South Korea, on November 6-8, attended by over 13,000 participants from startups, inventors, companies and industry personnel from 51 different countries.

Held annually since past 5 years, BIXPO serves various needs required by the fast-changing world of electric power industry through its New Technology Exhibition, International Conference and International Invention Fair.

The inventions are categorized in 7 areas of electric power engineering and its application, electric power generation and electric power network, electric power equipment and its maintenance, information and communication technology, renewable energy technology, electric energy and its application, energy efficiency.

Some 54 projects from 30 countries were selected, among which the Iranian invention of the “solar water desalination machine” won the gold medal surpassing the research teams from Korea, United Kingdom, Japan and the United States, deputy chancellor of Najafabad Azad University Hamid Montazerolghaem said.

Referring to the event as one of the biggest events in the field of energy, he said that Mohammad Sajjad Salehi, Arash Taheri, Ali Hassani and Ali Taheri are the students who managed to won the first prize in BIXPO 2019 presenting the solar desalination machine.

The solar water desalination, with high cooling efficiency, high volume of water desalination, low manufacturing cost, low energy consumption and high efficiency evaluated as the unique invention compared to the similar inventions, he added.

This year's international event hosted major companies such as General Electric, Huawei, Siemens and eBay which presented their latest innovations and technologies, he concluded.

Najafabad Azad University is located in central Isfahan province.

