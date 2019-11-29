Russian trade delegation to visit Tehran on Dec. 11

TEHRAN – A 23-member trade delegation from Russia’s Samara City is going to visit Tehran on December 11 to attend a business forum hosed by Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA).

As announced by TCCIMA portal, the delegation is comprised of representatives of Russian companies active in various areas including agriculture and livestock, agricultural machinery, textile, IT services, natural gas processing for electricity and heat generation, environment-friendly vehicle systems, lighting control systems, aerospace, wire and cable, casting, industrial equipment, oil, gas and petrochemicals, medical services, etc.

B2B meetings are scheduled to be held with Iranian companies’ representatives after the business forum aiming for the two sides to get to know each other and to discuss future cooperation.

EF/MA

