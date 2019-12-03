TPO to dispatch trade-marketing delegation to Russia in mid-Feb. 2020

TEHRAN- Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) plans to dispatch a trade and marketing delegation to Russia during February 9-13, 2020, TPO portal published.

The Iranian delegates are active in the fields of agriculture, foodstuff, and fisheries.

Also as previously announced, a 23-member trade delegation from Russia’s Samara City is going to visit Tehran on December 11 to attend a business forum hosted by Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA).

As announced by TCCIMA portal, the delegation is comprised of representatives of Russian companies active in various areas including agriculture and livestock, agricultural machinery, textile, IT services, natural gas processing for electricity and heat generation, environment-friendly vehicle systems, lighting control systems, aerospace, wire and cable, casting, industrial equipment, oil, gas and petrochemicals, medical services, etc.

On November 20, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak met in Moscow and stressed expansion of ties in all areas.

As reported, the two sides followed up on the agreements made in different fields of energy, industry, agriculture and banking during the 15th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Committee meeting held in Isfahan in mid-June.

MA/MA