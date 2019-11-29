“The Warden” wins Student Jury Award at Crime and Punishment Film Festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian acclaimed movie “The Warden” has won the Student Jury Award at the 9th International Crime and Punishment Film Festival in the Turkish city of Istanbul, the organizers have announced.

Directed by Nima Javidi, the film tells the story of an Iranian prison warden who is assigned to transfer prisoners to a new building during the 1960s.

Javidi who was attending the closing ceremony on Thursday expressed his thanks to the jury and said he always considers himself a student in cinema.

“Buoyancy” by Rodd Rathjen from Australia received the award for best feature film, and the Special Jury Award was given to “La Belle Indifference” by Kivanç Sezer from Turkey.

Photo: Iranian director Nima Javidi holds the Student Jury Award for his film “The Warden” at the 9th International Crime and Punishment Film Festival in Istanbul on November 28, 2019.

