IDFA honors Iranian documentary cinema with three awards 

TEHRAN – Iranian cinema was praised at the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) with awards in three categories, including best director for Mehrdad Oskui, the organizers announced on Thursday.

Oskui received the award for his latest feature-length documentary, “Sunless Shadows”, in which he builds a remarkable relationship with a group of adolescent girls that serve their sentence for the grave crime of murdering their father, their husband or another male family member in an Iranian juvenile detention center.

The award for best mid-length documentary also went also to “Anticlockwise” by Jalal Vafai from Iran. The film is about the life of Vafai’s father as a democratic reformist.

In addition, “Asho” by Jafar Najafi from Iran was selected as best children’s documentary. It is about a shepherd boy who is obsessed with Hollywood movies and wants to become an actor.

“In a Whisper”, a co-production of Spain, France, Switzerland and Cuba by directors Heidi Hassan and Patricia Pérez Fernández won the IDFA award for best feature-length documentary. The film centers on two emigrant Cuban filmmakers whose passion for film, friendship and freedom reunites them after years of being apart.

“Up at Night”, a co-production between Congo and Belgium by Nelson Makengo was named best short documentary.

The IDFA 2019 awards ceremony was held at the Eye Film Museum while the festival continues until December 1.

Photo: Winners celebrate after accepting their awards during the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam at the Eye Film Museum on November 28, 2019. (IDFA)

MMS/YAW

